

The war on Iran seems to be reaching a climactic moment, and the question is what is best for America and for Israel in finishing the task. Also, why are Democrats so hungry to get arrested and to side with people who are openly flouting the law? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.