

Eli Lake joins us today to discuss the continuing fallout from the inadvertent addition of a journalist to a discussion at the highest levels of America’s military operation against the Houthis in Yemen. If the president doesn’t care, will anyone else? And why are Tuckeristas trying to turn this into a holy war against those who want to use American power to open the world’s shipping lanes? Also, what about these demonstrations in Gaza? Give a listen.

