

Today’s podcast takes up the raging “truths” (tweets) released by Donald Trump this weekend on his social-media site, which seem reckless and possibly threatening to his defense strategy and to his ability to stay out of jail. Is there a strategy here? And foreign policy has taken a backseat for months—but now guess what? The Chinese, the Russians, and others are testing and prodding us to see how we respond. How are we responding? Give a listen.

