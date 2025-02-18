

If you want to move fast and break things, the problem is that you may break things you want—and you’ll look sloppy, careless, and incompetent in the process. Is that what’s happening with DOGE and Elon Musk? And what on earth is New York state Kathy Hochul doing with this idea she should “remove” the duly elected mayor of New York City? Give a listen.

