Political analyst and all-around great guy Chris Stirewalt joins the podcast today to discuss the bet he made with me on Election Day he won—because I swallowed the conventional wisdom about the midterms and he didn’t. We try to figure out what Donald Trump is doing by saying the white governor of Virginia has a Chinese-sounding name, among other kinds of crazy stuff. Give a listen.

