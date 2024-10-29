

A synagogue-goer is shot in Chicago over the weekend and the cops—and the media—seem unable to discern the motive of a gunman who shouted “Allahu Akbar.” Why would this be the case? And why is the New York Times trying to talk people into feeling hopeful about Kamala Harris’s chances with an article that offers no evidence they should have such hope? Give a listen.

