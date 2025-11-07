

The freakout online at the suggestion that maybe Gentiles working at the Heritage Foundation might want to eat a Shabbat dinner at the home of a Jewish person really gave the game away this week—and not in a good way. Is this a game that Jews should even attempt to play? And is there really any way for conservatives to “educate” or “coopt” those who have such hostility toward the Jewish people? Give a listen.

