The freakout online at the suggestion that maybe Gentiles working at the Heritage Foundation might want to eat a Shabbat dinner at the home of a Jewish person really gave the game away this week—and not in a good way. Is this a game that Jews should even attempt to play? And is there really any way for conservatives to “educate” or “coopt” those who have such hostility toward the Jewish people? Give a listen.

