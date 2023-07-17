

Today’s podcast takes up the Secret Service’s baffling announcement that it was closing its investigation into the cocaine at the White House—or is it baffling? And the naked anti-Semitism expressed by RFK Jr. and the squad: Will there be any consequences for it? Give a listen.

