In what is our longest podcast ever, we discuss: How sick is Joe Biden and will the potential cover-up of his condition become an issue for his apparent successor, Kamala Harris; how can Democrats complain about the threat to our democracy when they just engineered an outcome voted on by 14 million people in primaries; will Kamala Harris answer questions about policy or will she hide; and how will Donald Trump handle his new rival? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotify, and Ricochet.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.

CopyCopied