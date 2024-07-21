

In what is our longest podcast ever, we discuss: How sick is Joe Biden and will the potential cover-up of his condition become an issue for his apparent successor, Kamala Harris; how can Democrats complain about the threat to our democracy when they just engineered an outcome voted on by 14 million people in primaries; will Kamala Harris answer questions about policy or will she hide; and how will Donald Trump handle his new rival? Give a listen.

