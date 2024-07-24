

Five minutes after Joe Biden finished speaking we began speaking together about his speech and how…not really good it was and why it wasn’t. And then…how good Bibi Netanyahu’s speech was and why it was. Donald Trump today said he was going to stop being nice. We’re not nice on this podcast, I have to say. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or Ricochet.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.