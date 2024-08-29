

The interview, everybody! It was 27 whole minutes of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz! Was it joyous? Did she become president by acclamation? We gathered in its immediate wake to provide our perspective, our grades, our sense of the vibes, and the general question of whether this was the first or the last interview she will ever sit for. Give a listen.

