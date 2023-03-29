

Today’s podcast wonders at Joe Biden making ice cream jokes and anti-Republican quips in response to the school shooting in Nashville and how it is he is not held more to account for his simple bad taste. Also: are we going to see the shooter’s manifesto and if not, why not? Give a listen.

