What are we to make of a supposed 2003 birthday greeting/drawing for Jeffrey Epstein by Donald Trump? And how many different ways can we luxuriate in the decision to put an end to Stephen Colbert’s late-night show? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

CopyCopied