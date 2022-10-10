Today’s podcast examines the news from the Ukraine War—the bridge attack followed by terrorist strikes on cities—and weird things politicians and intellectuals are saying about it. And the crime issue really comes home, literally, in the case of New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Give a listen.

