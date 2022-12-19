Today’s podcast looks at the accelerating crisis at the southern border of the United States, and the fact that the Biden administration is putting its head in the sand and trying to ignore it—which other Democratic politicians dealing with the fallout will not allow. And, we wonder, how will the January 6th committee recommendations coming out on Monday affect Donald Trump’s standing in the GOP? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.