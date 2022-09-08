Today’s podcast takes up Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to expose the hypocrisy of “sanctuary city” mayors like Lori Lightfoot of Chicago by sending illegal immigrants northward to live where they are supposedly more “welcome”—which has caused Lightfoot to sputter in outrage. Also, issue polling: Does it tell us anything? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And, check out our Commentary Podcast Merch.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.