Today’s podcast takes up the latest COVID numbers and how they reveal the end of the pandemic—so much so that even Anthony Fauci is effectively saying so. Then we talk about astounding Ron DeSantis fundraising, French politics, and a disgusting assault on student journalists by the editor of the Atlantic. Give a listen.

