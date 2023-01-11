Today’s podcast considers a startling quote from Fed chairman Jay Powell, the nature of liberal vs. conservative beliefs about government power and regulation, and why classified documents in Joe Biden’s post-veep office were in a manila envelope marked “personal.” Give a listen.

