

As “protestors” set cars on fire, shut down highways, vandalize buildings, and attack law enforcement in California, Democratic politicians want you to believe all of this is the fault of Donald Trump for…enforcing federal immigration law? The question of whether this is a strategy, or a reason to bring out the straitjackets for an entire political party, is the subject of today’s podcast. Give a listen.

