Today we discuss New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s decision to seek the involuntary commitment of mentally ill street and subway people. How did we get to this point, and why, and will this help? And is the Senate’s vote to enshrine gay marriage into federal law a landmark—and in what way? Give a listen.

