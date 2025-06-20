

John Ondrasik, the superstar pop-rock singer of “Superman” and “100 Years,” joins the podcast today to discuss the latest with Iran, his own journey into pro-Israel activism, and the moral framework of American foreign policy and our armed forces. Give a listen.

