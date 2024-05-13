

A new New York Times poll not only has terrible news for Joe Biden, it reveals how wrong-headed his electoral concerns are when it comes to Israel and Palestine. Also, we end the show with an AI-generated song about COMMENTARY from our own Eli Lake. Give a listen!

