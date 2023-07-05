

Today’s podcast takes up the question: Why are progressives so sour on the idea of American progress? Aren’t they believers in progress? Well, not really any longer, and we try to explain why. Also, why do we know that cocaine was found in the White House? And why did a judge block the Biden administration from consulting with social-media companies? Give a listen.

