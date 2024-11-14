Search
The appointments of Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard to major jobs in the administration has set Washington’s (and our) heads on fire. And with Robert Kennedy Jr. soon to follow, what shape is the nascent White House taking, and what will the Republican Senate do with its advise-and-consent powers? Give a listen.

