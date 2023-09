Today’s podcast assesses Merrick Garland’s appearance on Capitol Hill, the continuing Democratic conviction that someone somewhere needs to shut Donald Trump up, and what’s going on between Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. Give a listen.

