

The gyrations of people who do not want to deal with the political and ideological implications of the Charlie Kirk assassination are the chief focus of today’s podcast. We also take up the question of why, if America is so “mad” at Israel for the Qatar strike, our secretary of state is in Israel praying at the Western Wall. Give a listen.

