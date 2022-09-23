

Today’s podcast takes up White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s shocking attempt to claim Joe Biden came into office with an unemployment rate 40 percent higher than it was in point of fact—more evidence they’re looking to retrofit the truth to help them in the midterms. And what’s this about “long COVID”? Give a listen.

