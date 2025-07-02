

Adam White joins us today to talk about the blockbuster cases that concluded this year’s Supreme Court decision season. But before that, we discuss the proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and the shocking new evidence of how deep anti-Semitism continues to sink into the American school system, both for little kids and for post-doctoral students. Give a listen.

