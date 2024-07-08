

We’re back from break to discuss one of the craziest weeks ever in American politics as we try to restrain ourselves from expressing the glee of watching the Bidenites and their camp followers—and sudden enemies—figure their way out of this nightmare they’ve entered into since the debate. Give a listen.

