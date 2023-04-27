

Today’s podcast examines the larger political meaning of the Republican success in getting a debt-ceiling bill through the House of Representatives, the larger media meaning of the fact that major news organizations are supplying the president with questions in advance, and the larger social meaning of Ron DeSantis having some trouble with his anti-woke campaign. Give a listen.

