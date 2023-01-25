Frederick Kagan joins the podcast to help us understand the breakthrough in NATO thinking that has led Germany and the United States to commit high-tech tanks to the war in Ukraine, how the war is going, and what America’s understanding of the war should be as we approach the end of the first year of fighting. Give a listen.

