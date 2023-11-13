

James B. Meigs joins today’s podcast as we ask what the fallout from Tim Scott’s decision to depart the Republican race for president will mean and sketch out a long-shot scenario that would give Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley a real chance to challenge Donald Trump. Then we discuss Meigs’s extraordinary article, “They Forgot to Be Afraid,” about the systemic failure of Israeli deterrence at the Gaza border and how it parallels so many other disasters. Give a listen.

