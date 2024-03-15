

Dan Senor joins the podcast to discuss the politics behind Chuck Schumer’s dumbfounding speech calling for the deposition of Benjamin Netanyahu. What does it tell us about Democratic party politics and Israel’s standing with the party Jews have historically supported by huge margins? Give a listen.

