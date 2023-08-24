

We interrupt this week’s listener-questions podcasts with our analysis of last night’s Republican debate. The talk centers on Vivek Ramaswamy, and as such, what does that mean for the race going forward? What effect will Nikki Haley’s knockout performance have on her campaign? And whither DeSantis? Give a listen.

