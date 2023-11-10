Search
Dan Senor joins today’s podcast to discuss the various scenarios in which Nikki Haley really does have a shot at taking the Republican nomination from Donald Trump. We even do a lightning round on whether her successful debate appearances mean her chances are real or illusory. And what does the Israeli agreement to a four-hour “humanitarian pause” mean? Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

