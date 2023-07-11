

Eli Lake joins today’s podcast to talk about the anniversary of the ten-dollar Founding Father’s death in a duel, the NATO meeting and how much credit is due Joe Biden for its apparent successes, and a historical matter: Were the investigations into intelligence-community malfeasance back in the 1970s necessary or harmful—or both? Give a listen.

