

Dan Senor joins the podcast to reckon with the horrible attack on the Druze town in the Golan Heights and what it means for Israel and the region—and, more specifically, what Kamala Harris’s silence on the matter in the first 36 hours after it happened portends for her campaign. Give a listen.

