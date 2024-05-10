Search
We begin with a clip of an interview with Joe Biden in 2019 saying the idea of withholding military aid from Israel would be unthinkable to him. And we’re off and running with the question of just how damaging and destructive his moves this past week have been. Plus: can you “slut-shame” a porn star? Give a listen.

