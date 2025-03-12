

Today’s podcast is an effort to help me find my bearings in a world in which Ukraine agrees to a cease-fire, RFK Jr. is doing an ad for Steak’n’Shake, Donald Trump is selling Teslas on the White House lawn, and Democrats are siding with a terror-supporting activist. Give a listen.

