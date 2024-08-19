Search
Today’s podcast previews the Democratic convention, with a focus on media slavishness, whether the Democrats are now high on their own supply, and why history suggests they should not be so confident that Kamala Harris will hit it out of the park when she speaks on Thursday. Also: Some questions we’d like to see answered. Give a listen.

CopyCopied