

Today’s podcast previews the Democratic convention, with a focus on media slavishness, whether the Democrats are now high on their own supply, and why history suggests they should not be so confident that Kamala Harris will hit it out of the park when she speaks on Thursday. Also: Some questions we’d like to see answered. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, or Ricochet.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.