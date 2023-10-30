

Today’s podcast takes up the fact that the kosher dining hall at Cornell University was closed yesterday out of an “abundance of caution” because of some online threats. We discuss the danger represented by this attitude and how people need to move out of the pre-October 6 idea of how to handle things into the post October 7 fact of how Jews are to protect themselves, be protected, and fight back against those who would do us ill. Give a listen.

