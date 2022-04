Today’s podcast takes up the new taped revelations about Republican leaders worrying over the role Republican elected officials may have played in the January 6 insurrection—and how they show the kind of chance Joe Biden had to revise the boundaries of American politics and failed to do it. Also on tap: J.D. Vance’s surge in Ohio and what it might portend. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.