This is a big weekend for sequels. Dune 2 has become the year’s first mega-movie; and now comes my first sequel post!

Yesterday I asked, “How Can Biden Stay In Now?” after the catastrophic findings of the New York Times-Siena poll. I said there was no good news in the poll for Biden, that every piece of evidence now suggests Trump has a measurable and unmistakable lead, and it’s hard to see how Biden recovers his footing. Notable, though, in the Times‘s own reporting on the poll was how it did not cover the liability I think we all know is the primary cause of Biden’s slipping support: His age and cognitive decline.

Well, it turns out they just held onto that information until today (Sunday), for a second-day story that is maybe even more devastating than the first. Lisa Lerer and Ruth Igielnik report: “Widespread concerns about President Biden’s age pose a deepening threat to his re-election bid, with a majority of voters who supported him in 2020 now saying he is too old to lead the country effectively.” That’s a majority of Biden’s own voters. I’m not talking about a majority of the country.

So what does the country say? Fully 45 percent of all voters say flatly that Biden is “not capable of handling the job of president.”

OK, let’s play this out. You might object, and reasonably, that this question just gives Trump voters a different way of saying they don’t want or like Biden. Reasonable! But wrong. Voters were asked the same question about Trump, and logically that would have given Biden voters a chance to express their dislike of Trump in similar fashion by saying he too, at 78 and mixing up things at rallies and the like, is not capable. But only 19 percent say it, compared to the 45 percent who say it about Biden. Remember, these are the same people being asked the same question about both men.

As it stands, given these numbers, it’s staggering that Biden even remains competitive; this poll has Trump up by 5, not 15. With two new polls this morning (Fox and the Wall Street Journal) both showing Trump up by 2, the Trump lead is only 2.2 percent in the Real Clear Politics average. That should mean the race is a jump ball. But Joe Biden is not getting younger, and it’s doubtful he’s going to get more skilled—or that he will show a kind of focus and energy that will calm American fears he cannot do the job. Actually, it’s more than doubtful. It’s actually getting to the point where it’s unimaginable.