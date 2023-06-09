

Chris Stirewalt joins the podcast today to discuss the federal indictment of Donald Trump and how much it matters that it appears to be a stronger case than the Manhattan indictment, given Trump’s sway over the Republican Party and the instantly defensive response of GOP politicians to the news Thursday night. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.