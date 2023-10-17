Search
We are joined today by the American-Israeli tech entrepreneur Michael Granoff, who is organizing an unprecedented effort to provide Israel with a supply chain from the United States. It’s called Operation Falcon, and you can find out more at tinyurl.com/operationfalcon. We talk about the mood in Israel, the mood in America, and why Israel will not be easily buffeted by the inconstancy of American and American-Jewish public opinion. And we make some announcements about changes at the magazine and the website. Today’s recommendation: the seminal 1968 COMMENTARY article, “Jewish Faith and the Holocaust: A Fragment.” Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

