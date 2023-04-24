

Today’s podcast discusses the upcoming Biden reelection announcement and the fact that it is happening just as the hijinks surrounding the media and intelligence efforts to suppress the news from Hunter Biden’s laptop become ever more scandalous. Also, why is Biden’s press secretary criticizing Americans trapped in the middle of a Sudanese civil war? Give a listen.

