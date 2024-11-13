

Today’s podcast talks about the root causes of the Amsterdam pogrom in Europe and the root causes of the surge in random anti-Semitic attacks in America at the same time. Then we look at the fascinating choice by Donald Trump of Pete Hegseth to run the Pentagon and what Hegseth says about saving the military in his work. Give a listen.

