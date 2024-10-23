Search
Login


Kamala Harris seems to have stalled out on her way to Election Day, while Trump is inching upward. The kinds of things she might be hoping will help her—like the manufactured October Surprises from the New York Times and the Atlantic again highlighting bad Trump quotes and supposedly bad Trump behavior—likely won’t. So how can she win unless she figures out a way to…win? Plus, a Commentary Podcast Drinking Game! Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied