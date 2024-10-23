

Kamala Harris seems to have stalled out on her way to Election Day, while Trump is inching upward. The kinds of things she might be hoping will help her—like the manufactured October Surprises from the New York Times and the Atlantic again highlighting bad Trump quotes and supposedly bad Trump behavior—likely won’t. So how can she win unless she figures out a way to…win? Plus, a Commentary Podcast Drinking Game! Give a listen.

