

David Bahnsen and Tevi Troy join us today to talk about the Fed and its talk of inflation and uncertainty, and Tevi’s lead article in the April issue of COMMENTARY, “In Praise of Big Pharma.” Plus, new merch! Very exciting! Give a listen.

