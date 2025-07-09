Search
In an unusually late-night dorm-room like podcast, we begin by describing our general good moods before plunging into despair about the threat of AI as represented by Elon Musk’s Grok and the anti-Semitic spree it went on yesterday. What’s happening here? Is there something metaphysical going on? Can AI be consciously evil? In theory, no. But what if theory doesn’t help here? Give a listen.

